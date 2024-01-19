Meal kits are more tempting than ever thanks to skyrocketing grocery prices, the stresses of raising a family and more.

Different kits offer different benefits, from cost-saving options that are a cinch to whip up to plant-based options for those looking for healthier options.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto explored 2024's best meal kit options and has four to show you today along with special discounts and offers exclusive to "GMA" viewers.

Keep scrolling to simplify your next meal!

Best variety kit

Hello Fresh is the world's leading meal delivery company, offering fresh ingredients and more than 40 easy weekly recipes in every category from breakfast to dessert, all of which are delivered to your doorstep. Our tester loved it as did her son, and internet reviewers praise the low-waste and high-sustainability packaging.

Hello Fresh Hello Fresh + Use code HELLOFRESHGMA2024 Prices start at $45.96 plus shipping and will vary based on your plan, and you can choose from meal themes like family-friendly, pescatarian or fit and wholesome. Remember to use code HELLOFRESHGMA2024 now through through 11:59 p.m. ET Jan. 31, 2024 to receive 16 free meals plus free shipping on your first box! *Applied as discount across 9 boxes, new subscriptions only, and varies by plan. Hello Fresh Shop Now

Most nutritious

Factor lets you skip the labor and have dinner on the table in two minutes thanks to meals that arrive full prepared!

They have a weekly menu of more than 30 meals with nearly 50 add-ons like shakes, juices, snacks, proteins and desserts available. Our tester told us: "The meals did their job of being healthy without tasting like health food."

Factor Factor Factor's full prepared meals start at $10.99 each. Factor Shop Now

Best value kit

EveryPlate clocks in as the best budget-friendly option thanks to its variety of options with 26 recipes per week, a hassle-free, maximum 30-minute cook time for every meal and an average cost of 25% less than you'd pay on traditional groceries.

Our tester family loved that the kit provided fresh ingredients and rated the taste 5 out of 5 -- even their toddler approved.

EveryPlate EveryPlate + Use code EVERYPLATEGMA2024 EveryPlate meals start around $4.99 per serving and will vary depending on which plans and the number of meals you receive, but convenient choices like "Quick & Easy" and "Nutrish & Delish" help you make the best choice for your family. New subscribers make sure to use code EVERYPLATEGMA2024 through 11:59 p.m. ET January 31, 2024 for a rate of $1.49/Meal plus get $1 Steak For Life when you confirm your first subscripton. One $1 steak per box while your subscription is active. EveryPlate Shop Now

Most gourmet

Cook Unity is another service that offers fully prepared meals, but the network of local chefs involved in creating your food (including "GMA" faves like Esther Choi and Fabio Vivianimeans) it's top-of-the-line gourmet fare.

A portion of earnings from every meal goes directly back into the chef's pocket, and our tester loved how delicious the meals were despite taking only two minutes to prepare.

Cook Unity Cook Unity Cook Unity meals start at $7.76, with 30% off available on your first week when you sign up on the website. Cook Unity Shop Now

Best plant-based kit

Purple Carrot has been at the plant-based meal kit business for more than 10 years, and with the diet picking up steam, they've expanded their menu to include more than 80 plant-based options every week.

They offer options for every dietary need from quick meals to gluten-free, making them perfect for those trying to boost their healthy food options.

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot + Use code GMA50 Purple Carrot meals start around $6.60 per serving. Enter code GMA50 after signing up at checkout on the right hand side of the page to receive your savings -- this offer expires Jan. 20, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET, so don't wait! Purple Carrot Shop Now

Best for convenience

Blue Apron is one of the original companies to get in on meal delivery, but they've recently introduced a line of single-serving meals called Prepared & Ready that our tester loved thanks to the convenience factor, portions and variety.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron's Prepared & Ready line starts at $4.37 per serving and offers options like 30 grams of protein and more, under 600 calories and carb-conscious to meet your specific needs. Blue Apron Shop Now

Best for customization

Gobble lets you fully customize your meals from their menus, each of which takes only around 15 minutes to prepare. Our tester loved the portion sizes, variety of recipe options and -- most importantly -- the taste.

Gobble Gobble Sign up for Gobble to unlock the full pricing of your favorite plan and you'll receive your first six meals for $36. Gobble Shop Now

Best for organic choices

Green Chef is ideal for those looking to eat a cleaner diet thanks to certified USDA certified organic ingredients in every box. Nutritionist-approved recipes you'll find include keto, plant-based and calorie-smart meals, and they even offer complimentary nutritionist sessions.