There's nothing quite like a mother's instinct, and a quick-thinking mom's act of heroism at a Taco Bell drive-thru saved an 11-week-old who had stopped breathing.

Natasha Long pulled up to the Richboro Taco Bell, outside of Philadelphia, with her son Myles on Saturday afternoon when she heard him struggling to breathe and got out to check only to find he was blue and lifeless.

Becky Arbaugh, a manager at the Taco Bell in Richboro, PA, saved a woman's 11-week-old son in the drive-thru by performing CPR. ABC News/WPVI

Taco Bell manager Becky Arbaugh told "Good Morning America," that while working the lunch rush, "I heard a scream and then someone yelled out, 'call 911 the baby isn’t breathing!'"

"I threw my headset and ran outside to the baby. The mom was panicked. I told her to give him to me and I performed CPR," Arbaugh recalled. "I was trying to calm her down and comfort her and reassure her that he will be fine."

The EMT said I saved his life

"The baby finally started to breathe. The ambulance came pretty quickly and then they took over," Arbaugh said. "The EMT said I saved his life."

As a mother of four herself with two boys and two girls, Arbaugh told "GMA" she knows how to perform CPR "because my daughter had issues when she was little, I had to do CPR on her a few times."

In an emailed statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Taco Bell said, "We are incredibly proud of Becky -- for her heroic act earlier this week. We are getting in touch to express appreciation for her quick actions and kindness."

On Saturday night, Long called the store and the pair spoke on the phone the next day.

"She has sent me pictures and videos of the baby. We are now friends on Facebook," Arbaugh continued.

On top of the gratitude from Long, Arbaugh said she has "received calls and emails from so many of my Taco Bell family" adding, "I am so proud to be part of Taco Bell."