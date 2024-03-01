In the midst of Girl Scout Cookie season, IHOP has created a new limited-time menu mashup using one of the Girl Scouts most iconic cookies, Thin Mints.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, IHOP revealed its latest Pancake of the Month, Girl Scout Thin Mints Pancakes, on menus now through March 31.

The stack of four green buttermilk pancakes are topped with a creamy cheesecake mousse, real pieces of Girl Scout Thin Mints, and whipped topping.

IHOP collaborated with Girl Scouts to create new Thin Mint pancakes. IHOP

The new flavor combination is available as a full stack, side order or as part of a pancake combo throughout the month of March.

The restaurant chain's Pancake of the Month promotion was officially launched in February, with the Chocolate Strawberry flavor.

"With Pancake of the Month, our culinary team got creative in the kitchen and developed a lineup of new flavors that brings IHOP's world-famous pancakes to guests in a fresh way," Arthur Carl, head chef and vice president of culinary at IHOP, said in a statement at the time. "We had a lot of fun creating the Pancake of the Month flavors and think our guests are going to love trying the new stacks each month."