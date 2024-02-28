Thin Mint lip oil? Yes please!

Girl Scout Cookies season is bringing us a delicious new collaboration this year.

Hard Candy has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA for a cookie-inspired makeup collection.

The 20-piece collection features cookie-scented eyeshadow, mascara, lip oil and more.

It also includes a Girl Scouts-themed headband, face puffs and press-on nails.

Scroll down to shop the limited-edition collection available for purchase at Walmart until April 7.

