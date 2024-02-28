Thin Mint lip oil? Yes please!
Girl Scout Cookies season is bringing us a delicious new collaboration this year.
Hard Candy has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA for a cookie-inspired makeup collection.
The 20-piece collection features cookie-scented eyeshadow, mascara, lip oil and more.
It also includes a Girl Scouts-themed headband, face puffs and press-on nails.
Scroll down to shop the limited-edition collection available for purchase at Walmart until April 7.
Hard Candy x Girl Scout Shadow Palette, Mint Explorer, Thin Mint-Scented, Brown & Green
- $9.98
- Walmart
Hard Candy x Girl Scout Sweet Hydration Lip Repair Oil, Coconut Caramel-Scented
- $7.97
- Walmart
Hard Candy x Girl Scout Cookie Icing Face Highlighter, Trefoil, Trefoil-Scented
- $7.97
- Walmart
Hard Candy x Girl Scout Refresh Mint Canvas Face Primer, Mint to Glow Enhancer, Thin Mint-Scented
- $9.98
- Walmart
Hard Candy x Girl Scout Cookie Glaze Lip Marker, Nude Lipstick, Thin Mint-Scented
- $6.96
- Walmart