Jennifer Aniston celebrated Sandra Bullock's birthday this week with homemade confections.
The "Friends" star posted a video on her Instagram story Wednesday featuring Bullock whipping up a batch of pumpkin brownies in Aniston's Bel Air home alongside actor Sean Hayes.
In the video, the pair banter about measurements and ingredients.
"What... does it say it has to be exact?" Bullock asks Hayes at one point.
"Yeah," Hayes responds.
The video then jumps forward slightly, showing Bullock stirring the bowl of ingredients.
"What step are we at now missy?" Aniston asks.
"I'm folding it in," Bullock quips back.
The group is then overheard joking with one another, with Bullock scolding someone out of frame for "tell[ing] us how to cook."
Although followers don't get to see the final bake, Aniston's video shows the group enjoying one another's company, with plenty of laughter and conversation.
Aniston also posted a series of photos of Bullock on her story, writing "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La" on one of them.
"WE LOVE YOU!!!" she wrote on another photo, adding three heart emoji.