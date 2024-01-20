Nourishing, healthy recipes sound extra appealing this time of year, and Kat Ashmore has a fresh slate of wholesome, comforting dishes that are full of flavor and nutrients from her new cookbook.

The food creator, known as Kat Can Cook, joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share a couple new recipes from "Big Bites: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun."

The cover of Kat Ashmore's new cookbook "Big Bites." Christine Han Photography

While Ashmore is well known for her "Hungry Lady Salads" on TikTok -- oversized bowls full of fresh, seasonal and healthy ingredients -- this book includes more than 100 recipes for mostly gluten-free dishes that "reimagine the concept of healthy food."

Check out her recipes below.

Barbecue Ranch Chopped Salad

A large barbecue ranch salad from Kat Ashmore's new cookbook. Christine Han Photography

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

Dairy free ranch dressing

1/2 cup unsweetened plain coconut yogurt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

Chopped salad

Two 15-ounce cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup low-sugar barbecue sauce

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 romaine hearts (about 2 pounds), chopped into bite-size pieces

2 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 English cucumber, chopped

2 large, ripe avocados, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 bunches green onions, white and green parts, sliced thin

2 large carrots, peeled and chopped

2 cups crumbled tortilla chips

Directions

To make the dairy-free ranch dressing: In a small bowl, combine the coconut yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, dill, parsley, chives, salt and a few cracks of pepper, and whisk until very smooth. Reserve.

To make the chopped salad: In a medium saucepan pan over medium-low heat, combine the pinto beans with the barbecue sauce and salt. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until warmed through, then set aside.

Place the chopped romaine in a large serving bowl.

Add in the tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, half of the green onions, and the carrots. Toss to combine. Drizzle in the dressing and toss to coat.

Top with the prepared barbecue beans, the tortilla chips, and the remaining green onions. Serve immediately.

Dark Chocolate Earl Grey Mousse

"I don't eat a lot of tofu, and when I do, it's usually in the form of a sweet and creamy mousse like this one. It's incredible how silken tofu will whip up in seconds and so closely mimic the cream and eggs used in a traditional mousse. The Earl Grey tea provides a subtle floral note that I love, and I always finish these with a bit of store-bought coconut whipped cream (which is also vegan). No one will ever believe there is tofu in their chocolate mousse."

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1 Earl Grey tea bag

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 cup chopped dark chocolate

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound silken tofu

Coconut whipped cream for serving

Chocolate shavings for serving (optional)

Directions

In a small saucepan, bring 3/4 cup of water to a boil.

Take the water off the heat and drop the tea bag in. Cover the saucepan with the lid and leave it to steep for 6 to 10 minutes. The longer the tea steeps, the more Earl Grey flavor you will have; 8 minutes will produce a subtle yet noticeable flavor. Remove the tea bag and bring the pot to a simmer again. Once again remove from the heat, add the maple syrup and chocolate, and stir to melt the chocolate.

Transfer the chocolate mixture to a high-speed blender and add the vanilla, salt and tofu. Puree until completely smooth, stopping to scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula as needed to fully incorporate.

Divide the mixture evenly among six ramekins and chill for at least 4 hours.

When serving, top the mousse with the whipped cream and chocolate shavings, if using.

All recipes excerpted from "BIG BITES: Wholesome, Comforting Recipes That Are Big on Flavor, Nourishment, and Fun by Kat Ashmore." Copyright © 2024 by Kat Ashmore. Photo copyright © 2024 by Christine Han photography. Published by Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved.

