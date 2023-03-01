Fried chicken fans are ready to flock to KFC for the return of its over-the-top bun-less chicken sandwich, the Double Down.

The polarizing menu item first made its mark in 2010, with KFC selling more than 10 million products in the first month of its debut. The sandwich returned for a limited time in 2014.

KFC KFC's double down sandwich is pictured here.

The no-bun sandwich is made with two extra crispy white-meat chicken filets, two slices of cheese, and two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon.

The Double Down will be available to order beginning Monday, March 6, for just four weeks.

Select customers will have a chance to get their hands on one before everyone else with the Double Down Drop on Sunday, March 5.