Frequent flyers will quickly recognize Biscoff as the addictive in-air treat from Delta airlines, but the brand has three new delicious doughnuts landing on the menu at Krispy Kreme you can try without taking flight.

For a limited time in the U.S., fans can taste the new Biscoff Doughnut Collection, which includes three new doughnuts with Krispy Kreme's original glaze and Lotus Biscoff's cookies and cookie butter.

The Biscoff Iced Doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.​

Our NEW #LotusBiscoff Collection has landed at #KrispyKreme for a first-class collab!🍩🍪 Introducing Biscoff® Iced, Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cheesecake, & Biscoff® #CookieButter Kreme filled doughnuts. Here co thru 1/29!



The Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut​ is an original glazed doughnut that gets dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.​

And finally, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut​ is a round doughnut filled with the new cookie butter filling, dipped in cookie butter icing and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff Crumble.

"Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it's definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

Customers who purchase any of the Krispy Kreme Biscoff doughnuts will also receive a free Biscoff cookie packet, just like the ones served in the air.