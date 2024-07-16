Chef and restaurateur Danny Lee is the mastermind behind several Washington, D.C.-based restaurants, including Chiko, which specializes in modern Chinese and Korean cuisine. Now, he's getting ready to open another location later this year.
Lee recently dropped by "GMA3" to show us how to make a popular Korean dish, rosé tteokbokki.
Scroll below to find out how it's made.
Rosé Tteokbokki
Ingredients
1 pound Korean rice cakes
1/2 white onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup scallions, 2-inch batons
1/4 cup scallions, finely chopped rounds
1/2 cup poached shiitake mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons garlic, minced
1/2 cup Bibim Gochujang (recipe below)
1/2 cup whole milk
1.5 cups heavy cream
1 small wedge pecorino Romano
2 tablespoon natural vegetable oil
Bibim Gochujang
Ingredients (mix to combine)
2 cups gochujang paste
1 cup vegetable broth
1/2 cup fine gochugaru
3/4 cup granulated sugar
4 tablespoons sesame oil
Directions
Combine whole milk and heavy cream into a small bowl and mix well. Set aside.
Heat a medium-sized saute pan on high heat and place about two tablespoon neutral vegetable oil, enough to coat the base of the pan.
Once pan starts to smoke, add in onions (but not scallion batons) and rice cakes. Once rice cakes start to sear, lower heat to medium high.
Add mushrooms and minced garlic to pan, saute to incorporate.
Once rice cakes feel soft, add bibim gochujang to pan, and rapidly move pan to incorporate.
Add 1 cup of milk/cream mixture, and stir into the pan, and also use to deglaze the base of the pan.
Add scallion batons.
Once ingredients start to come back up to a simmer, reduce for 30 seconds.
Plate into a desired plate or bowl.
Using a microplane, finely grate pecorino Romano over the entire dish.
Garnish with chopped scallions.