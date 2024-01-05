It's January and that means many people are cutting back on their alcohol intake or participating in Dry January. The New York Times reports that at least 15% of adults will take on Dry January, giving up alcohol for the month and sometimes even longer.

The founder of Absence of Proof, Elizabeth Gascoigne, recently dropped by "GMA3" to share two delicious mocktail recipes that will help kickstart your Dry January.

Mock Mojito

Ingredients:

4-5 fresh mint leaves

1 ounce fresh lime juice

2-3 ounces Mingle Mocktails Cucumber Melon Mojito or your favorite mocktail mix

Club soda

Ice cubes

Lime wedges and mint sprigs for garnish

Directions:

Add mint and lime juice to a glass and muddle gently.

Fill glass with ice.

Top with mocktail mix and club soda, stir gently.

Garnish with lime wedges and mint sprigs.

Faux-Spresso Martini

Ingredients:

4.5 ounces cold brew

2.5 ounces maple syrup

1/2 ounce coconut oil

.5 ounce egg white or Aquafaba

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add 4.5 ounces of cold brew coffee.

Add 2.5 ounces of maple syrup to the shaker.

Pour in 0.5 ounces of coconut oil.

Include 0.5 ounces of egg white or Aquafaba.

Add ice to the shaker, cover it, and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds to chill and froth the mixture.

Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish the drink with a light dusting of nutmeg for added flavor.

Top the martini with three coffee beans for a garnish.