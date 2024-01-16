Dan Richer put New Jersey on the map for having some of the best pizza in the country. Over the last decade, his restaurant Razza has become a must-visit spot in the tri-state area.

Located in Jersey City, Razza is known as one of the most buzzed-about pizza places in the world. Richer recently dropped by "GMA3" to share another one of his star dishes - meatballs.

Dan Richer's Meatballs:

Ingredients:

4 cups of day old country/artisan loaf of bread, crusts removed, cut or torn into 1/2 inch pieces

2 cups of milk or buttermilk

1 lb. ground pork

1 lb. ground beef

1 medium onion, minced

1/3 cup tomato sauce

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil and oil lightly.

Combine the bread and milk, and set aside to soak.

Combine the pork, beef, onion, tomato sauce, eggs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Squeeze the excess liquid from the bread mixture and fold in the meat mixture.

Form the mixture into the size of golf balls, and transfer it to the baking sheet.

Roast until it is deeply caramelized on the outside and cooks through on the inside for 20-25 minutes.