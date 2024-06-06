Chef Eric Adjepong recently dropped by "GMA3" to cook up a delicious recipe just in time for summer.
Chesapeake Crab Cakes with Pickled Celery Salad and Remoulade
Ingredients
Crab Cake:
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 large egg, beaten
2 cups mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
1 pound jumbo lump crab meat, picked over
1/4 cup canola oil
Remoulade:
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon creamed horseradish
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Pickled Celery:
4 1/2 cups sliced celery, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, diced, about 7-9 ribs
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon peppercorns
3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3 tablespoons fresh dill, roughly chopped
Salad:
6 cups pickled sliced celery
1 cup of the celery leaves, chilled
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon whole dill
2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
1/4 teaspoon celery seeds
Large pinch of sea salt (to taste)
Directions
Crab Cake:
Combine bread crumbs, egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and crab seasoning and mix well. Pour mixture over crabmeat and fold in, taking care not to break up the lumps. Form into six cakes, and pat until just firm, then deep fry in 350 F canola oil for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.
Remoulade:
Combine the mayo, mustard, garlic, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper and parsley in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed.
Pickled Celery:
Prepare the celery by cut into your desired shape and size. Place celery in a non-reactive container. In a pot, combine the white wine vinegar, water, granulated sugar, salt, peppercorns and red pepper flakes in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the salt and sugar dissolve. Pour the brine over the celery in the container. Add the fresh dill. Stir gently. Let the brine come to room temperature before covering and transferring to the fridge. Keep it in the fridge overnight. Store for 2 weeks.
Salad:
In a large bowl, toss together all of the ingredients. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Store the salad in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.