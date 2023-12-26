With the holidays almost over with, you're probably wondering what to do with all of your leftovers. We invited some of the biggest names in the culinary world to the "GMA3" studios to show us how to zhuzh up your leftover food - all for a good cause!

Competing in Battle of the Holiday Leftovers volume two this year are Food Network's Kardea Brown, restaurateur Jordan Andino, and TV personality Anne Burrell. They will battle it out in the kitchen for a chance to win $10,000 for their favorite charity.

But of course, you can't have a contest without judges. Joining us as judges this year are Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, chef and restaurateur Josh Capon and ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz.

Kardea Brown's Leftover Mashed Potato and Gravy Balls

Ingredients:

2 cups of mashed potatoes (cooked with sour cream, butter and fresh garlic)

1/2 cup grated sharp white cheddar cheese

1 cup roasted turkey or meat of your choice, chopped

Salt

Pepper

2 cups of leftover gravy

3 eggs

1 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs

1 cup of flour

Fresh parsley

Fresh chives

Directions:

Pour gravy into a small ice cube tray and freeze until solid or overnight.

Set up a dredging station by placing flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs with a pinch of salt and pepper into three separate bowls.

In a large bowl, mix together leftover mashed potatoes. Turkey, cheddar cheese and chives.

Add four tablespoons of potato mixture to your hand then wrap mixture around one gravy cube. Roll ball in flour, then dredge in egg mixture and breadcrumbs. Repeat with remaining potatoes and gravy cubes.

In a deep fryer or deep dutch oven, heat oil to 375 degrees.

Making sure to not overcrowd the pan, fry potato balls in batches for 3-5 minutes, or until golden brown.

Transfer with a slotted spoon to a paper towel-lined dish and let drain.

Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and chives.

Jordan Andino's Cheesy Turkey Au Jus

Ingredients:

6 oz. per sandwich, leftover turkey, sliced as thin as possible

2 pieces of sourdough bread

2 slices, gruyere cheese

2 slices, swiss cheese

2 tbsp. sour cream

1 hot chili, minced with seeds

1/4 cup, leftover stuffing

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp. mayo

Dipping Sauce:

1 cup, turkey gravy

1/2 cup, chicken stock

2 dashes, hot sauce

2 dashes, worchestershire

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Mix the sour cream with the stuffing and lemon juice until one sludgy mixture, set aside for building the sandwich.

Combine all the turkey dip ingredients into a small sauce pot and bring to a light boil while whisking to combine - hold on warm until ready to serve.

On a large, non-stick, oven safe pan, place on high heat for two minutes without touching.

Spread the mayo on both pieces of bread, on one side only, then place on the hot, non-stick pan to sear, bring heat down to low when the bread hits the pan.

While the bread toasts, place the cheese on the bread, one cheese for each side of the bread.

Place a lid on the bread to melt the cheese, and cover for only one minute.

Remove the lid, turn off the heat and build the sandwich from bottom to top.

Pick either cheese toast for the bottom

Spread stuffing evenly on one piece

On top of the other toast, evenly place the sliced turkey, using the cheese as "glue"

Place all pieces in the pan and put in the oven and let cook for six minutes

Remove and build the sandwich, cut in half and dip into a ramekin of the warm gravy au jus

Anne Burrell's Sweet Potato and Apple Hash

Ingredients:

Extra virgin olive oil

Four slices of thick cut bacon, cut into lardons

1 onion, cut 1/2-inch dice

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves finely chopped

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Kosher salt

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1/4 cup chicken stock

1 bunch of scallions, white and green parts separated and thinly sliced

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice

1/2 cup pepitas (green pumpkin seeds), toasted

Directions:

Coat a large sauté pan with olive oil, add the bacon, and bring to medium heat.

When the bacon starts to get crispy and brown, after five to six minutes, add the onion, rosemary, and red pepper. Season with salt and sauté the onions until soft and aromatic, after eight to 10 minutes.

Add the sweet potatoes, maple syrup, and chicken stock. Cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, but not mushy. Remove the lid and let the liquid reduce by about half.

Add the scallion whites and apples and cook for five to six minutes, or until the apples are soft.

Stir in the scallion greens and pepitas, taste, and adjust the seasoning if needed.