Quick and easy breakfast recipes are a game-changer for getting out the door on time and ensuring you have a nutritious start to the day.

Melissa Coyle, food blogger and creator of Melissa's Healthy Kitchen, has a simple breakfast bite that combines the classic flavors of a pancake with the highly popular egg bite.

Coyle shared her full recipe below with "Good Morning America" for strawberry cheesecake pancake bites, which she said "are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast option for those busy mornings."

"You can prep them ahead of time and reheat in the morning as you are getting ready or even eat them cold," Coyle added.

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Bites

Makes 12 bites



Ingredients

1 cup cottage cheese of choice

4 large eggs

1/4 cup almond milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 Tbsp flaxseed meal

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Zest of a lemon

1/2 cup diced strawberries + extra for topping

Vanilla bean ghee (substitute butter or oil)



Instructions



Add eggs, cottage cheese, almond milk, vanilla extract, almond extract, maple syrup, lemon zest, and lemon juice to food processor or high-powered blender. And blend until you get a smoothy consistency.

Mix in the dry ingredients with a spoon.

Grease silicone muffin top molds or any round molds with vanilla bean ghee.

Fill the silicone molds half way and top with extra chopped strawberries.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.

Let rest for 10 minutes in molds and then transfer to a wired rack to finish cooling.

Enjoy by themselves or top with your favorite pancake toppings.

Keep stored in airtight container in refrigerator.

