If you follow food trends and recipes online, then chances are your social media feed is stuffed with a new viral bagel.

Calic Bagel, a pop-up vendor inside MarkEat 8 food hall in Los Angeles, has gone viral on social media for its cream cheese-stuffed bagels that are hand dipped in garlic and herb butter and baked to a golden, crisp with a fluffy, custardy center.

The breakfast staple that has previously split the internet over alternative cutting methods has another new look, this time with six small slices in the top of the bagel that are filled with cream cheese, instead of cut in half lengthwise and spread with cream cheese after, the traditional method.

It's not the first time we've seen "filled" bagels however. Back in 2013, Bantam Bagels, which later rose to fame after an endorsement on "Shark Tank," famously created small bite-sized bagel spheres filled with cream cheese.

Home cooks have been searching for the latest viral bagel sensation, with videos on the subject boasting over 44 million views on TikTok alone.

And for anyone outside of Southern California who can't get to Calic Bagel in person, hundreds of food creators have shared replica recipes to try at home.

How to make viral stuffed bagels at home

Two homemade versions of the viral stuffed bagels made famous by Calic Bagel in Los Angeles. eesstherlee/catherine.desserts/TikTok

Ingredients

Bagels

Cream cheese

Garlic powder

Fresh minced garlic

Fresh minced parsley

Butter

Directions

Using bagels from your favorite local shop, or the store, cut six equal size slits into the top rounded part of the bagel, but not too deep to cut through the bottom of the bagel.

Doctor up the cream cheese using flavorings of your choice, garlic, scallion, etc.

Make garlic butter by melting a stick of butter and combining garlic powder or freshly minced garlic and parsley with it.

Using a piping bag or zip-top plastic bag, pipe the cream cheese mixture into the slits in the top of the bagel.

Toss the stuffed bagel in the garlic butter mixture until completely coated.

Place on a parchment lined sheet tray and bake at 350 F for 15 minutes or until golden and crispy. Check early so as not to overcook.

Remove from the oven, serve and enjoy!