An eagle-eyed Ina Garten fan recently discovered that the New York-born and raised Food Network star has been slicing her bagels a bit differently than most, setting off the latest viral culinary controversy.

In a clip from an old "Barefoot Contessa" episode on Food Network's website, Garten is seen using her serrated knife to slice through a thick sesame seed bagel twice, instead of the typical solo slice through the middle, creating three equal bagel rounds -- a top, middle and bottom.

Ina Garten's technique for cutting bagels for a breakfast sandwich as seen on "Barefoot Contessa" has gone viral online. Food Network

Her reasoning is similar to what one would see in a club sandwich, where an extra slice of bread goes in the center of the sandwich fixings to help with the overall structure.

"Instead of having a big thick bagel, I like to cut it in thirds," she said.

She continues on with the demonstration, spreading an herb cream cheese on the bottom portion of the bagel, adding a layer of smoked salmon before stacking the second layer of bagel on top and repeating the process.

The internet became divided when the original video was shared on X, garnering over 3.5 million views.

While some commenters dismissed Garten's technique, others came to her defense.

"Two layers of schmear, she's a visionary," one user replied.

Garten has yet to comment on the now viral breakfast food debate.