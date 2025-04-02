McDonald's is teaming up with the popular video game Minecraft for its latest collaboration, in celebration of "A Minecraft Movie," which premieres April 4.
The restaurant chain is introducing the "A Minecraft Movie" Meal and "A Minecraft Movie" Happy Meal across McDonald's U.S. restaurants this April.
"McDonald's fans had already created a presence in the Minecraft game long before the opportunity to partner with the new film," Jennifer "JJ" Healan, McDonald's vice president of U.S. marketing, brand, content and culture, said in a statement. "So, we built upon what they started and created a totally immersive experience, custom 'A Minecraft Movie' Meals in our restaurants, and collectibles that unlock unique in-game features. What's special about this campaign is that every component will feel recognizable to both fan bases -- a true merging of the McDonald's and Minecraft universes."
To go with the limited-time releases, McDonald's is enticing customers with gaming exclusives, codes and collectibles.
The "A Minecraft Movie" Meal, which consists of a Big Mac sandwich or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with medium fries and a drink, comes with one of six collectibles, as well as an accompanying card and code for a matching skin within the Minecraft game -- Big Mac Crystal, Birdie Wings, Fry Helmet, Grimace Egg, Soda Potion or Zombie Hamburger. Purchases of "A Minecraft Movie" Meal will also give players a redeemable code for a McDonald's add-on pack in-game.
The Chicken McNuggets meal will also include the option of a limited-time Nether Flame sauce, a hot sauce made with cayenne and crushed red pepper, inspired by The Nether, a dimension in Minecraft. Nether Flame sauce can also be added to any McDonald's order outside of the special meal.
Happy Meal fans can also collect up to 12 Block World toy figurines in the "A Minecraft Meal" Happy Meal.
The special Happy Meals will also have a code that lets players unlock an exclusive digital game on HappyMeal.com that is set in the world of "A Minecraft Movie."
McDonald's Minecraft-themed meals and toys are available now.
"A Minecraft Movie" will be released in theaters April 4.