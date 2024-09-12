McDonald's and Crocs are partnering once again -- this time on a Crocs Happy Meal.
The fast food chain announced its new partnership with the footwear company on Wednesday, with the new Happy Meal available starting Sept. 17.
The promotional Happy Meal features one of eight exclusive Crocs clips housed in a Happy Meal shoebox and a special Jibbitz shoe charms sticker sheet, allowing you to customize your own toy, the company said in a statement.
In addition, McDonald's is promoting a digital experience where fans can scan a QR code in order to "mix and match selections to create their very own one-of-a-kind shoe design and see it come to life through [augmented reality]!"
"Superfans, put your Crocs in 'sports mode' and get ready to run to your local McDonald's starting Sept. 17, while supplies last," the company stated.
The Happy Meal comes on the heels of the brands' 2023 McDonald's x Crocs collaboration featuring a selection of Crocs designed as legendary McDonald's characters like Birdie, Hamburglar and Grimace.