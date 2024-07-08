Crocs makes some of the most comfortable shoes in the world, and now the company is surprising fans with a fun collaboration with yet another beloved brand, Bath & Body Works.
Available now via the brands' respective websites, the collection features Bath & Body Works' iconic gingham pattern on two Croc silhouettes: the Classic Clog and the Cozzzy Sandal.
Both styles also come with eight special Jibbitz charms so you can jazz up your feet even further. Four are specially scented and four are metallic.
To buy the collection from Bathy & Body Works' website, you'll need to sign into your My Bath & Body Works Rewards account and shop that way.
To shop at Crocs, simply scroll down and click! And keep reading past that to find other summer-ready options for the whole family.
Crocs x Bath & Body Works
Two straps add stability, while the fuzzy liner makes it feel like you're walking on clouds. They're super lightweight but have squishy foam footbeds, and the special edition charms give them just enough sparkle to suit your taste.
More Crocs & accessories to shop
Crocs lovers can stock up on summer deals like the popular Mega Crush sandals, currently on sale for more than 40% off. Or try something fun like the Sire Rosette Clog to add height without sacrificing the brand's signature comfort.
You can also always go with the Classic Clog -- and don't forget the Jibbitz to dress them up.