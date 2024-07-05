Reese Witherspoon is keeping active without compromising style -- and getting her family involved, too.
The actress posted a carousel of photos on Wednesday wearing a gingham-patterned athletic set that included a sports bra and a skort from her Draper James clothing collection.
She paired the look with dark sunglasses, a pink trucker hat that had a smiley face embroidered on it, white sneakers and a pickleball paddle in hand.
"In our pickleball era," Witherspoon captioned the snaps.
Following the photo of herself, the "Legally Blonde" star posted a second picture with her niece Draper Witherspoon wearing the same exact look. In the second photo, however, instead of a pink smiley-face hat, the duo twinned with red hats that featured the word "Happy" in a metallic bold font.
"Pickle perfection," actress Jessica Capshaw wrote in the post's comment section.
HGTV personality Sarah Baeumler also chimed in, commenting, "Clearly need to up my pickleball outfits! These are adorable. Love the smiles and positivity you bring to IG."
For those looking to get the look, there's good and (somewhat) bad news: The Draper James set the aunt-niece duo wore is partially available to shop.
The patterned sports bra is available, but unfortunately the ruffled skort is currently sold out. However, there are other bottoms that have the same pattern, which are still available now.
Just below, you can snag a set and get your pickleball practice on in style.
