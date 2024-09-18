Happy National Cheeseburger Day!
There's plenty of mouthwatering deals up for grabs on Wednesday from a variety of fast food and restaurant chains offering diners and rewards customers deep discounts on American classic, cheeseburgers.
Fast food, restaurant deals for National Cheeseburger Day
Check out the full list as well as any independent restaurants in your local area for more aptly-timed food promotions.
McDonald's
Double cheeseburgers are just $.50 cents for customers using the McDonald’s app on September 18.
Applebee's
On September 18, guests can choose from any of Applebee’s three classic all-beef burgers -- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Classic Cheeseburger or Classic hamburger -- served on a brioche bun with toppings and a side of fries for $8.99 at participating locations for dine-in or to go orders.
Burger King
Members of the free loyalty program, Royal Perks, can score a free cheeseburger with any $1 or greater purchase.
Throughout the rest of the week, members who make a $1 or more purchase can get a free four piece of Mozzarella Fries on Thursday, a Free Croissan’wich on Friday, a free 4pc Chicken Fries on Saturday, and a free soft drink of any size on Sunday.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse has various burger promotions both in restaurant and for takeout: Takeout Cheeseburger and chips for as low as $7.99, depending on location; Brunch Burger with fries for $9.99; Lil’ BRGs made with wagyu beef and a side of truffle fries for just $6 during Happy Hour.
Kona Grill
For $9.99 dine-in or takeout, customers can get the Kona Grill Bacon Cheeseburger with fries.
The Takeout and delivery Cheeseburger, made with double-stacked 1/4 pounders, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, secret sauce and chips, will be available for $9.99.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Sure, the chain restaurant is well known for its namesake menu item, chicken wings, but Buffalo Wild Wings announced that on Wednesday, when guests who are part of the Blazin' Rewards program buy one burger, they will get another burger for free when they sign up for the one-day offer.
Habit Burger & Grill
The California-based restaurant company known for its burgers grilled over an open flame sent its Double Charburger to the edge of space just in time for National Cheeseburger Day, thanks to an out-of-this-world mission with non-profit space organization The Planetary Society.
To add to the festivities, Habit also launched a special offer on September 18 for a free Double Char burger to new guests with a minimum $5 purchase when they register for the CharClub on Wednesday.
Red Robin
Now through September 19, guests can enjoy a $10 Gourmet Cheeseburger -- regularly valued at $14.99 -- with a bottomless side.
SONIC Drive-In
Customers can get a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for just $1.99.
The SONIC Smasher, as well as the new Double and Triple SONIC Smasher cheeseburgers that debuted last month, are only $7.
Wendy’s
Customers who use the Wendy’s app will see a discount for 1 cent Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase starting Wednesday through September 22, when they apply the digital offer found in the Wendy’s app.
Whataburger
Rewards members have a chance to win free food for a whole year. Any loyalty program participant who orders either a Patty Melt, Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger or a Whataburger with cheese through the Whataburger app or website on September 18 will automatically be entered into a "Whataburger for a Year" sweepstakes.