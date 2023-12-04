Happy National Cookie Day!

To help mark the sweet occasion, chefs Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt joined "Good Morning America" to share a couple of their favorite confections that home bakers will love this holiday season.

"Softened unsalted butter makes the world of difference in a cookie," the Elf on a Shelf: Sweet Showdown Food Network host said of her best holiday baking tip. Her second tip is to always "spoon your flour into a measuring cup" rather than scooping it directly into the measuring cup to avoid using too much flour.

Check out the full recipes below and shop the ingredients online to save time at the store amid the holiday rush.

Gingerbread Cookies with Eggnog Frosting

A plate of gingerbread cookies with eggnog frosting. ABC News

Yield: 20 cookies

30 mins total time

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3/4 cup butter softened

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1/4 cup molasses

Eggnog Frosting

1/4 cup eggnog

1/2 cup unsalted butter

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon rum extract

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Add dry ingredients -- flour, ginger, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and salt -- in a sifter, and sift into a bowl. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat in the egg, then fold in the molasses.

Add the sifted dry ingredients into the molasses mixture.

Use a 2-tablespoon scooper (small ice cream scooper) to scoop out the dough, and then use your hands shape the dough into a ball. Place the cookies a couple of inches apart on a lined baking sheet, flattening slightly with the palm of your hand.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, letting them cool before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

While cookies are cooling, make the frosting.

To make eggnog frosting, use an electric mixer to whisk together butter and powdered sugar until smooth. Mix in eggnog, vanilla extract, rum extract, salt and cream of tartar. Whip until it is light and fluffy.

Spread frosting on each cookie evenly and enjoy! You can also sprinkle turbinado sugar.

Peppermint Mocha Crinkle Cookies with White Chocolate Drizzle

A plate of Ashely Holt's peppermint mocha crinkle cookies with white chocolate drizzle. ABC News

Ingredients

Cookie Dough

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, melted and cooled slightly

For the crinkle effect

1/2 cup powdered sugar

For the white chocolate drizzle

1/2 cup white chocolate chips, melted

Crushed candy canes for topping

Directions

In a the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy.

While that's creaming, add the flour, cocoa powder, instant espresso powder, baking powder and salt to a medium bowl. Whisk to combine.

Add the eggs to the creamed mixture, one at a time. Then, add the vanilla and peppermint extract and the melted dark chocolate. Mix until well combined.

Combine wet and dry ingredients: Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing just until a thick and fudgy dough forms. Cover and refrigerate the dough for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 F 20 minutes before the dough is fully chilled and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Create crinkle effect: Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of chilled dough and roll them into balls. Roll each ball generously in powdered sugar until fully coated.

Place the coated dough balls on the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 2 inches between each. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are set, and the centers are slightly soft.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

White chocolate drizzle: Once cookies are completely cooled, thinly drizzle melted white chocolate over the cookies.

Garnish with candy canes: While the white chocolate is still soft, sprinkle well-crushed candy canes on top of the cookies. Happy baking!

Recipe reprinted with permission courtesy of chef Ashley Holt.

