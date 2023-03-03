A beloved all-American dish that's best served fried and crisped to hot golden perfection is on a new dessert menu in ice cream form.

Baskin-Robbins on Wednesday introduced it's new Flavor of the Month for March: Chick'n & Waffles.

You've heard of dessert for dinner. Now get ready for dinner for dessert. pic.twitter.com/BRMaQobDks — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) March 1, 2023

The frozen take on the beloved brunch dish is made with buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream, crispy chicken and waffle-flavored bites, drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup-flavored swirl.

Baskin-Robbins developed the "chick'n" and waffle bites to "mimic the taste of fried chicken" but noted in a press release that "it contains 0% real chicken and is 100% delicious."

The sweet and savory combo -- which originated in the South before making its way up to the Wells Supper Club in Harlem, New York, in the 1930s -- boasts tastes of breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert all in one bite.

To celebrate the new flavor, Baskin-Robbins will also host its first-ever "Bottomless Brunch" event in New York City on March 7, where guests can enjoy free unlimited scoops of Chick'n & Waffles ice cream between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET.

Baskin-Robbins Chick'n and waffles ice cream is the March Flavor of the Month at Baskin-Robbins.

The event will be held at the city's 1225 1st Ave. location with bottomless scoops available while supplies last. The company encouraged fans to arrive early to get a taste of the new flavor in a limited edition Chick'n & Waffles cup.

"[W]e knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick'n & Waffles," Baskin-Robbins director of brand marketing Hannah Suits said in a statement. "This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops."