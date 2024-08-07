McDonald's is adding some fan-favorite collectibles to the menu with a new all-day meal featuring keepsake cups that reimagine nostalgic Happy Meal toys ranging from the Coca-Cola polar bears to the Hello Kitty crew.
The two new Collector's Meals include a Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac sandwich with fries and a soft drink throughout the rest of the day.
New collectible cups at McDonald's
Each meal, available starting Aug. 13, comes with a collectible cup inspired by six past iconic collectibles: Barbie and Hot Wheels; Beanie Babies; Coca-Cola; Hello Kitty and Peanuts; Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions; and finally, McDonald's featuring former characters such as Cowpoke McNugget Buddy from 1988 and McDonald's Dragster from 1993.
"There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectible or the final piece to complete your collection," the fast food chain's Global CMO Morgan Flatley said in a statement. "These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories."
To bring the Golden Arches' nostalgia to life, the company partnered with artists to reimagine the iconic characters and collaborations for a new generation of fans.
McDonald's is also hosting pop-up events free to fans who bring their Collector's Meal cup to the Santa Monica Pier in California for a Collector's Club Poolside Paradise complete with a DJ and limited-edition drinks on Aug. 17.
There will be a similar event the same day in New York at Coney Island, where fans can use the Collector's Meal cups to unlock a free ride on the Phoenix Roller Coaster.