There's a new menu item at McDonald's perfect for ballers and basketball fans.
Starting March 11, for the first time ever, the McDonald's All American Games are coming to Happy Meals, the Golden Arches announced Wednesday.
McDAAG alums including Carmelo Anthony, Angel Reese, Sabrina Ionescu and Aaron Gordon will be featured on the star-studded kids meals, which will celebrate McDonald's historic legacy with basketball and the sport's next generation of greats.
Each player is sporting the 2025 McDAAG jersey on the new Happy Meal box.
The Happy Meal comes with six different basketball hoop toys, with mini-basketball and trick-shot launcher, stickers and custom packaging for apple slices and milk.
Plus, a QR code on the box unlocks an integrated digital pop-a-shot gaming experience.
The new McDAAG Happy Meal is available while supplies last.
The 2025 McDonald's All American Boys Game will take place Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Girls Game will be played immediately before the Boys Game.