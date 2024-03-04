Turns out fans weren't the only people interested in hearing that Taylor Swift made homemade Pop-Tarts for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

The company that makes the classic packaged toaster pastry took notice, too, and now they want Swift's recipe.

The Pop-Tarts brand took out a full-page ad in The Kansas City Star's March 1 print edition, and also posted the same message on Instagram.

The Instagram post reads: "To KC's most famous fan, we heard there's a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we're donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank. But if you #releasetherecipe, we'll double our donation."

This isn't the first time that Pop-Tarts has tried to gain attention with a Swift reference. Shortly after she announced her forthcoming 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," Pop-Tarts posted a parody of the cover with the pastry prominently placed in the center.

The post even included a riff on the singer's poem, replacing her prose with lines about Pop-Tarts.

"And so I enter into the toaster -- My tasty coat of frosting -- My strawberry milkshake, my confetti cupcake -- And even my cookies and creme -- The click, click, click of toaster dials -- My irresistible filling of fruit. The Toasted Pastry Department."

And back in 2022, after Swift released "Midnights," the brand posted a parody of the album's cover with the caption, "FYI we're around if you need a midnight snack (aka emotional support Pop-Tarts)."

The cover also listed song titles that had been changed to reference Pop-Tarts, like "Strawberry Glaze," "Betoasted," "Anti-Hunger," and "Snackster-Mind."