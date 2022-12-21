Even if you love to bake and have all the essentials on hand, if an ingredient runs out mid-recipe, you'll need a suitable substitute.

When it comes to things like icing, dusting a cake or cookies, powdered sugar is a must and Nicole Keshishian Modic has just the hack to keep your confections on track when you fall into short supply.

The KaleJunkie food creator and "Love to Eat" cookbook author shared her simple trick with "Good Morning America" to make your own.

Homemade Powdered Sugar

"All you need is two ingredients -- white sugar, and corn starch," she said. "The corn starch is to prevent caking. If you are making powdered sugar to use right away, then you can leave it out and just blend the sugar into powdered sugar. If you intend to store yours, use the corn starch.⁣"⁣Makes: 1 cup



Ingredients

1 cup granulated white sugar⁣1 tb corn starch⁣



Directions⁣

