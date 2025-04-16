Red Robin is celebrating National Burger Month with a mouthwatering deal.
To mark the occasion, the chain announced in a press release on Monday that it's offering a $20 Bottomless Burger Pass for May, giving fans a gourmet burger and bottomless side every day of the month.
Starting April 17 at 9 a.m. MT, customers can purchase the limited-edition pass at RedRobin.com/National-Burger-Month. Buyers will receive a sleek black-and-gold card in the mail, valid for daily use from May 1–31, 2025. The chain noted that quantities are limited, so burger lovers are encouraged to act fast.
As for how the card works, it reloads with up to $22 each day but resets daily, meaning unused amounts won't carry over and any remaining balance expires after May 31.
The deal offers one card per customer, valid only at participating U.S. locations. The pass can't be combined with other offers, including Red Robin Royalty rewards, and is not valid for gift cards, catering or third-party delivery.
For those who don't get a pass, Red Robin Royalty members who buy a burger and drink in May will automatically be entered to win free burgers for a year -- along with other tasty prizes.
In addition to the Bottomless Burger Pass, Red Robin is rolling out new seasonal menu items starting April 28, including:
- Backyard BBQ Pork Burger.
- Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos.
- Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade.
- Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade.
- Peaches & Cream Milkshake.
In a statement included in Monday's press release, Red Robin CEO G.J. Hart said the $20 burger pass and new menu give fans even more ways to enjoy their favorite burgers during National Burger Month.
"With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience," the statement read. "That's why this National Burger Month, we're offering unbeatable value with a month's worth of burgers for just $20. The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin."