Cookbook author and food blogger Maegan Brown, known on social media as The Baker Mama, joined "Good Morning America" to share some recipes that are the perfect festive bites to make with kids between Christmas and New Year's.

The cover of Maegan Brown's cookbook "Brilliant Bites." Kelsey Foster

Santa Hat & Rudolph Pancake Bites

A plate of Rudolph and Santa hat pancake bites. Kelsey Foster

"You're sure to see lots of smiles on Christmas morning when you serve these jolly and joyful pancake bites made to look like Santa hats and Rudolph! Let the kids help turn classic pancake batter and decorations into these cute creations," Brown wrote alongside this recipe.

Makes 54 bites

Ingredients

Pancake Batter

1/2 cup (1 stick, or 115 g) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1/4 cup (60 ml) maple syrup

1 cup (240 ml) milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (130 g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Santa Hat Pancake Bites

4 large bananas

30 large, pointed strawberries

Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

30 mini marshmallows

Rudolph Pancake Bites

Nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

1 1/2 cups (340 g) peanut butter

8 slices bacon, cooked to medium crisp

24 raspberries

Powdered sugar and maple syrup for serving

Directions

To make the pancake batter: Add the melted butter to a large bowl, then whisk in the maple syrup followed by the milk, eggs, and vanilla. Stir in the flour and baking soda until well combined. Evenly divide the batter between two bowls.

To make 30 Santa hat pancake bites: Slice the bananas into sixty ¼-inch-thick (6 mm) slices. Slice the stem off each strawberry, then cut a ¼-inch-thick (6 mm) slice from the top of each strawberry and reserve them, leaving the pointed portion.

Lightly grease a large skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Once the skillet is hot, dip each banana slice into the batter in one of the bowls and let the excess drip off. Add the pancake batter–covered bananas to the skillet, in batches, and cook until you see bubbles start to form on the edges, about 1 minute. Flip and cook on the other side for 1 minute, or until light brown on both sides and completely cooked around the edges.

To assemble: On a work surface, stack a pancake, then a reserved slice of strawberry, another pancake, and a pointed strawberry. Top with a mini marshmallow, then secure with a food pick.

To make 24 Rudolph pancake bites: Lightly grease the same skillet with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Once the skillet is hot, pour enough batter from the other bowl into the pan to make an 8-inch (20 cm) round pancake. Let cook until bubbles start to form on top, about 45 seconds. Flip and cook on the other side for 30 to 45 seconds, until golden brown on both sides. You want to make sure the pancake is not too crisp and easy to fold. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 4 large pancakes total.

To assemble: Spread a thin layer of peanut butter onto one side of each pancake, then roll up the pancakes. Using a sharp knife, cut the ends off the pancake rolls, then slice each roll into 6 equal-size pieces, about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick, for 24 rolls total. Insert the tip of the knife into the top of each roll in two places, about 1/4 inch (6 mm) deep, to hold the bacon antlers.

Cut each slice of bacon in half lengthwise, then cut each half into 3 equal-size strips crosswise so that you have 48 smaller strips. Push a strip of bacon into each slit in the top of each roll-up. Carefully push a raspberry into the center of each roll-up for the red nose.

Serve the Santa hats and Rudolphs immediately, or cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup for dipping. They can be enjoyed warm, at room temperature, or cold.

Popcorn Bites

Easy kid-friendly popcorn bites. Kelsey Foster

"Lights, TV, SNACKtion! Perfect for a movie night, these bites will be the stars of the show. They satisfy all the movie munchies with popcorn, peanuts, pretzels and candy. They're gooey, sweet, salty and totally delicious. Enjoy the show!"

Makes 24 bites

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick, or 115 g) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing hands

1 bag (10 ounces, or 283 g) mini marshmallows

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

7 cups (56 g) popped salted popcorn

1 cup (120 g) broken thin pretzel sticks

1/4 cup (40 g) roasted salted peanuts

1/2 cup (80 g) Milk Chocolate M &M'S Minis

1/4 cup (45 g) mini chocolate chips

Directions

Add the butter and marshmallows to a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring between each interval, until completely melted. Remove and stir in the vanilla until well combined.

Add the popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts to the marshmallow mixture and stir until well coated.

Let set until the mixture is cool enough to handle, then gently stir in the M &M'S Minis and chocolate chips.

Use buttered hands to form the mixture into twenty-four 2 tablespoon–size balls. Let set for at least 30 minutes to cool completely and become firm before serving.

Note: These bites can be made up to 2 days in advance. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Midnight Kiss Cookie Bites

A plate of midnight kiss cookies for New Year's Eve. Kelsey Foster

"Ring in the New Year with these dazzling bites! Why not get your kiss when the clock strikes midnight with one of these decadent cookies. The dark chocolate makes them irresistibly rich and the gold and silver sprinkles make them party perfect."

Makes 24 bites

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick, or 115 g) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup (150 g) granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (30 g) dark cocoa powder

1/ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup (60 g) gold sparkling sugar

¼ cup (60 g) silver sparkling sugar

¼ cup (60 g) clear sparkling sugar

24 Hershey's Kisses Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate Candies

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium until well combined. (You can also beat by hand or use a hand mixer.) Add the egg and vanilla and beat on medium until well incorporated.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, and salt until well combined.

Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat on low until well combined and it comes together as a dough. Roll into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and place in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or until firm enough to handle.

Place the sparkling sugars in three separate shallow bowls or combine them in one bowl if you prefer.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees (180°C; gas mark 4). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (or bake in batches).

Shape the dough into twenty-four 1 tablespoon–size balls. Place the sparkling sugars in separate bowls and roll 8 balls in the gold sugar, 8 balls in the silver sugar, and 8 balls in the clear sugar. (You can also combine the sugars for rolling, if desired.) Place the sugar-coated balls of dough a few inches (7.5 cm) apart on the prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until set and just starting to crack on top. Meanwhile, remove the wrappers from the chocolate Kisses.

Once the cookies are baked, let them cool for just a minute, then quickly press a chocolate Kiss into the center of each cookie. Let cool completely on the baking sheets or a wire rack before serving.

Note: These bites can be made up to 5 days in advance. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

Recipes reprinted with permission from © 2023 by Quarto Publishing Group USA, Inc. Text © 2023 by Maegan Brown. Photography: Kelsey Foster