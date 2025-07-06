Shake Shack is helping customers get more bang for their buck this July.
In celebration of National Fried Chicken Day, the New York City–based chain is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich with a $10 minimum purchase every Sunday from July 6 through July 27, according to an announcement on its website.
The deal applies to qualifying orders placed at in-Shack kiosks, through the Shake Shack mobile app or online at shakeshack.com, and must be fulfilled at participating U.S. locations.
To redeem the offer, customers must use the promo code CHICKENSUNDAY at checkout with the chain noting that the code is case-sensitive and must be entered in all caps.
The promotion is not valid for drive-thru orders, third-party delivery apps or at Shake Shack locations in airports, stadiums, arenas, museums or travel plazas.
The announcement added that the $10 minimum must be met with food or beverage purchases such as burgers, fries, hot dogs, shakes or drinks excluding the free Chicken Shack, taxes, fees or gift card purchases.
The offer also excludes BBQ chicken sandwiches, chicken bites and paid add-ons like avocado or bacon.
Only one free Chicken Shack is allowed per order, and the deal cannot be combined with other promotions.
This new July offer follows the chain's May promotion for National Hamburger Month, where Shake Shack gave away a different single burger each week with a $10 minimum purchase, through the beginning of June.