"The message that I want to send from myself and my wife [is that] we're in a good spot, in the sense that we lost two businesses and we lost a warehouse, but we did not lose our home. We that did not lose a life of someone that was close to us," he said. "One of our employees still cannot find two of her relatives. Those who cannot find their brothers, their sisters, their moms, their dads, children -- I cannot even begin to fathom that pain."