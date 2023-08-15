"I know people are praying for us and people feel bad for us and they are thinking about us right now, and I know in a few days they'll go back to their normal lives, just like I did when things were happening that I wasn't affected by," Vailoces said. "That's sad because we're going to [need] another 10 years to build our town. It takes about three years to build one house in Lāhainā because it's such a small town, and [we need] to build a whole community."