For years, Starbucks fans have found ways to enjoy secret menu items -- custom creations that flew under the radar from the public eye -- and now, the Seattle-based coffee chain is adding a not-so-confidential offer for customers to get a taste and test their own creativity.
On Monday, Starbucks announced its Secret Menu will be available in the Starbucks app, including four new drinks.
What's on the new Starbucks Secret Menu?
From twists on fan-favorites to completely new concoctions, the Starbucks Secret Menu, which can be found in the "offers" tab of the app, will regularly feature new drink customizations.
Starting Monday, there are four beverages hitting the menu:
Cookies on top: For cookies and cream lovers, order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumble topping.
Dragonfruit glow-up: The Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher gets an addition of peach juice that's blended and topped off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.
Lemon, tea & pearls: Black tea and lemonade with an extra pop of flavor from raspberry-flavored popping pearls.
Just add white mocha: This is a spin on the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, with two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.
Secret menu contest at Starbucks
From July 14-20, customers and Starbucks employees can enter their favorite drink into the secret menu contest.
Once received, Starbucks will narrow down a final four of customized beverages and feature the finalists' creations on the secret menu from Aug. 18-25.
Those top four finalists will win $5,000.
From Aug. 18-20, fans will be able to vote for their favorite via Starbucks' Instagram page, and the Grand Prize winner will receive an additional $25,000 prize.