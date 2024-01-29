We're two weeks out from the Super Bowl, and if you need some snack inspiration, chef Angelo Sosa is here to help.

The beloved "Top Chef" fan-favorite recently opened his restaurant Kembara in Phoenix, whose menu is an "homage to [Sosa's] travels across Asia, with inspiration from countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan," according to the restaurant's website.

Sosa dropped by "GMA3" this week to share his signature lamb spring rolls and cilantro yogurt recipe, which is perfect for the big game.

Scroll below to check it out.

Lamb Spring Rolls

Ingredients

3 ounces grapeseed oil

30 grams palm sugar

10 ounces white onion, diced

1/2 ounce minced ginger, fresh and peeled

1 ounce minced garlic

11 grams ground coriander seed

2 grams turmeric

1 1/2 grams cayenne pepper

1 1/2 grams toasted, ground cumin seeds

5 ounces diced Roma tomatoes

1 ounce tamarind water

2-4 grams minced fine green Thai chilis

16 ounces 80/20 ground lamb

13 grams kosher salt

20 grams cilantro, sliced finely

TYJ Spring Roll pastry

3 egg yolks

Directions:

In a saute pan, cook the onion, ginger and garlic in the oil until translucent.

Add in coriander seed, turmeric, cayenne, cumin, Thai chili and some salt, and bloom the spices.

Add in tomatoes and tamarind water. Cook until tomatoes soften, add half the palm sugar to dissolve.

Add lamb into mixture and cook over medium heat. Do not brown the lamb or over reduce the liquid. The mixture should be soft and moist.

Remove from heat and fold in remaining palm sugar and cilantro. Chill completely before assembling spring rolls.

Create egg wash by mixing egg yolks with a tiny amount of cold water.

Brush the egg wash on the spring roll pastry, add about 2 ounces of lamb mixture, then roll.

Add roll to oil for three minutes, wait 15 seconds, then drop again for 15 more seconds. Remove from oil and then set aside.

Cilantro Yogurt

Ingredients

4 ounces roughly chopped cilantro

6 grams chopped Thai green chili

14 ounces Greek yogurt

10 grams kosher salt

120 grams palm sugar

4 ounces lime juice

Directions

Blanch and shock cilantro, ring out until very dry.

Blend cilantro with lime juice, palm sugar, salt and Thai chili until smooth.

Fold cilantro, lime juice, Thai chili puree into the yogurt. Chill immediately.