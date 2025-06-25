This summer, McDonald's is introducing the cutest miniature Happy Meal toys for its youngest customers -- and for kids at heart.
The restaurant chain will launch the Lil McDonald's Happy Meal collection on July 1, complete with 21 adorable toys featuring McDonald's restaurant elements, from tiny french fries and Happy Meal boxes to baby Boo Buckets and little checkout kiosks.
McDonald's teased the itty-bitty toy release on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a series of photos with the caption, "omg it's me, but mini. Lil McDonald's Happy Meal out 7.1."
McDonald's says the Lil McDonald's Happy Meal toys will bring "the make-believe magic" to longtime fans, especially to families.
"As a parent, there's something magical about watching your child's imagination come to life with these tiny toys," McDonald's USA Director of Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture Anna Engel said in a statement. "That's what makes Lil McDonald's so special. It brings back my own childhood memories of playing McDonald's and now I get to create new ones with my kids."
To celebrate the launch of Lil McDonald's Happy Meal toys, McDonald's will also feature a "Drive Thru Dash" digital game, available to play after scanning the branded Happy Meal boxes. McDonald's is also offering a free digital placemat at HappyMeal.com that can "transform any table into a Lil McDonald's play zone."