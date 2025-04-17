Taco Bell says its beloved chicken nuggets are making a comeback in one week.
The Mexican-inspired fast food chain announced Thursday that its fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets will return April 24, part of a larger plan to keep chicken a permanent mainstay on menus by 2026.
Taco Bell first introduced Crispy Chicken Nuggets in December 2024, and they quickly proved popular, with the chain saying customers added the bite-sized treats in 1 out of every 6 orders placed and chicken nugget offerings selling out in under a week.
"The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we're looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want," Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement. "We know we're not the usual name in crispy chicken, but our nuggets speak for themselves -- they're bold, different, and unmistakably Taco Bell."
Crispy Chicken Nuggets, which feature a tortilla chip and breadcrumb coating, are made with white meat chicken and marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk mix. Customers can pair their nuggets with one of three sauces -- Hidden Valley Fire Ranch sauce, a tangy Bell sauce, and jalapeño honey mustard -- with one more sweet and spicy sauce made with Mike's Hot Honey coming later in 2025.
Customers can get their hands on Crispy Chicken Nuggets in a five-piece set with one sauce for $3.99 or a 10-piece set with two sauces for $6.99.
They will also be available in a combo, with regular nacho fries, nacho cheese sauce and a large fountain drink. A five-piece nugget combo with one sauce will cost $5.99 while a 10-piece nugget combo with two dipping sauces will be priced at $8.99.
Taco Bell first announced it would bring back Crispy Chicken Nuggets on March 4 at its Live Más LIVE 2025 fan event in New York City.