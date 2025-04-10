For those who thought nachos couldn't get any better -- a new twist making the rounds on TikTok might prove otherwise. The latest viral food trend, charcuterie nachos, is taking snack time to a whole new level by combining the fun, mix-and-match feel of a charcuterie board with the comfort and crunch of nachos.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto decided to give the trend a try, putting her own spin on the concept with a few different versions.
The best part? There are no rules. "That's the beauty of charcuterie nachos — anything goes!" she said.
Whether you're whipping up a savory spread for guests, looking for an easy appetizer or just trying to elevate your snack game, this trend is one to try.
Scroll down to see how Bergamotto made her charcuterie nachos -- and get inspired to build your own perfect plate.
Viral Charcuterie Nachos Recipe
Brie and Prosciutto
Ingredients
1 bag of potato chips
Prosciutto (maybe ¼ pound)
1 quarter wheel of brie cheese
1 jar of fig jam
Directions
1. Spread out chips on a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Top with pieces of prosciutto, spoonfuls of cheese and dollops of jam all over.
3. Broil on low for 2-4 minutes (or until cheese is melted).
Notes from Bergamotto: I also saw some recipes where they cook at 400 for 10 mins. I just broiled mine because I was in a bit of a time crunch.
Italian Style
Ingredients
1 bag of potato chips
¼ lb prosciutto
¼ lb salami (cut into smaller pieces)
Shredded mozzarella
Grated parmigiana
Gruyere cheese
Dash of garlic powder
Dash of red pepper flakes
Dash of Italian seasoning
1 drizzle of hot honey
Directions
Same process as above.
Notes from Bergamotto: There are infinite combos and ideas for the viral chip-cuteries. Other additions include: mortadella, olives, pickles, cheddar, Boursin cheese.
