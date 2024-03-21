New York City is home to many iconic restaurants. Among them is Union Square Cafe, which was launched by acclaimed restaurateur Danny Meyer and draws its menu inspiration from the green market right outside its doors.

Chef Lena Ciardullo, Union Square Cafe's executive chef, recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a new dish from restaurant's new menu.

Lamb Scottadito with Greek Yogurt and Pistachio Relish

Ingredients: Marinated Lamb Chops

14 lamb chops, will yield one full rack

1 cup olive oil

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 small clove garlic

1 sprig basil, picked

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Coat lamb chops with marinade and allow to sit in a refrigerator for a minimum of 4 hours, but not more than 12 hours.

Ingredients: Seasoned Greek Yogurt

1 tub Greek yogurt

2 lemons, zested with a micro plane

Salt/pepper to taste

Olive oil

Directions

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and taste for seasoning.

Ingredients: Pistachio Relish

1/2 cup golden raisins, bloomed in water

1 bunch green garlic (scallion can be used instead)

1 cup toasted pistachios, chopped

1 bunch parsley

Salt

Champagne vinegar, to taste

Directions

Cover golden raisins with boiling water. When plump, drain any excess.

Mince green garlic and cook on medium/low heat in olive oil. Season with salt and cook until tender.

Toss pistachios with a good amount of olive oil and salt and cook at 350 F until toasty and fragrant.

Chop all parsley.

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt and champagne vinegar to taste.

Final steps:

Season marinated lamb with salt and grill on both sides until nicely charred and cooked medium rare.

Schmear yogurt on base of the serving plate.

Drizzle pistachio relish over the top of the lamb chops and serve.