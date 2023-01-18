"BRACH'S Conversation Hearts and FRIENDS are both cultural symbols that have been beloved for generations, so this collaboration felt like a natural fit," Chad Womack, director of Brach's seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company, said in a press release. "BRACH'S Conversation Hearts embody all that is special about Valentine's Day, giving fans a meaningful way to connect through short, sweet messages. We're proud to own that tradition each year and are excited to bring people together by offering this twist on our classic hearts inspired by one of the most iconic pop culture representations of friendships -- FRIENDS."