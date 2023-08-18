Roberts' book, publishing in 2024, will be the first in-depth study of Texas freedom colonies, and the first book that I know of by a descendant of a colony. She looks at the founding of freedom colonies not only through a historical preservation lens, but through a planning lens. Roberts sets up Shankleville and the work we've done as a model of what can be done in other communities, and the prominent role that everyday people play in building this state/country.