In October, the town of Abilene, Texas, home to 106-year-old Mabel Reynolds, came together for a parade, organized by her Chisholm Court Assisted Living home, to celebrate her 106th birthday with firetrucks, police cars, friends and supporters of Reynolds pulling into the assisted living facility driveway to cheer her on.

Executive Director Amy Lamance, who organized the event with Director of Sales Diedra Wheeler, estimated close to 100 people attended the celebration, including the local police and fire departments.

"Load up your friends and family, come honk, wave, and wish Mabel a happy 106th birthday!" read a Facebook post on the assisted living home's page.

"I thought that was too much effort for everybody else," said Reynolds. "They were the ones that did the work."

Adding on to the celebration, Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, one of Reynolds' favorite football teams, left her a voice message.

"106 years old. That's amazing. And everything you do is amazing. Thanks for always being a great Dallas Cowboy football fan," said McCarthy in the message.

Over a century and 18 presidents later, Reynolds is still alive and well living in Chisholm Court, an assisted living facility in Abilene, Texas. Jason Groves

The key to a long and healthy life is simple, according to the centenarian.

"Just keep breathing."

When Reynolds entered the world 106 years ago in Cherokee County, Texas, Woodrow Wilson was the president and "Over There," a patriotic World War I American war tune, was among the most popular songs in the United States.

In recounting her century of life, Reynolds stressed the importance of physical health, saying walking and working are two activities that kept her young through the years. Growing up, Reynolds did far more than walking. In school, she played basketball, volleyball and joined a female baseball league.

"I was the pitcher," said Reynolds.

Reynolds' love of sports never faded. She is a football fan and closely watches her three favorite players, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady, who retired this year. Reynolds was also quick to point out the World Series was in full swing, with her very own Texas Rangers competing.

Loe Ellen Gates (left) has known Mabel Reynolds (bottom left) for most of her life. Mona Mellenhour (bottom right) is a church friend of Reynolds. Also pictured: Lisa McBride (top right). Jason Groves

Reynolds, who graduated from Parkland School of Nursing in 1939, worked most of her life as a registered nurse and still holds a license. She offered sage advice to young people looking to reach her milestone.

"Just go to work."

During hospital staff shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds jokingly asked her longtime friend and helper, Lou Ellen Gates, if she would bring her to the local hospital to volunteer.

Reynolds is known for her humor, according to Lamance. She has a pre-arranged gravestone design with a dry remark inscribed.

"I told you I was sick," reads the marker, followed by "Thanks for stopping by."

Reynolds gravestone is already picked out with a humorous greeting attached. Jason Groves

She plans to be buried next to her husband of more than 60 years, Forrest Reynolds a World War II veteran, who died in 2007.

She thanked faith and strong principles for a life of happiness.

"Work and be honest, and pray for the Lord to take care of you," said Reynolds, adding, "I do have so many angels taking care of me, 'cause that's the reason I'm 106."