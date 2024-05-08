For a person who loves shopping at Costco, there's no reason to have their birthday party anywhere else.
That was the thinking of Emma Blevins, a Tennessee woman who threw her husband, Clint Blevins, a surprise birthday party at a Costco store.
She said her inspiration for the party came from the fact that Clint Blevins shops at the warehouse store -- known for its bulk items -- at least once a week.
Emma Blevins coordinated ahead so that many of the couple's friends and family members would be at Costco the day of the party, pretending to be shopping.
In a video she shared on TikTok, Emma Blevins captured her husband looking shocked as he ran into friends and family throughout the store.
"He thought it was a coincidence that everyone he knew was at Costco at the same time," Emma Blevins wrote on TikTok. "He was immediately telling everyone about how weird it was."
The only moment that made Clint Blevins believe something more than a coincidence was happening was when he ran into a relative, identified in the video as Mammaw, who he said does not shop at Costco.
"Ya'll planned this," he said in the video.
Clint Blevins' big surprise moment came when he walked to the food court area of Costco and saw his friends and family gathered there with a birthday cake, a clown and birthday music.
"If you have a guy in your life who loves Costco - throw him a surprise birthday party," Emma Blevins captioned the video, which now has over 1 million likes on TikTok.