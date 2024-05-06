Educators are the heartbeat of communities across the country, and this week in May, it is their time to "shine."
Teacher Appreciation Week is being celebrated nationally this year from May 6-10.
The theme for this year's week is "teachers are shining stars," according to the National Parent Teacher Association.
Restaurants and retailers across the country are offering discounts, freebies and deals this week to honor the more than 3 million teachers throughout the United States.
Here are some of the best deals for teachers
Shake Shack is offering teachers a free milkshake with an in-store purchase through Sunday, May 12.
Golden Corral is offering a 20% discount on its famous buffet for teachers with a valid educator ID.
McAlister's Deli is offering a free tea to teachers through Sunday, May 12, with a valid educator ID.
AT&T offers teachers and their families 25% off wireless plans with proof of eligibility.
Potbelly is offering teachers a free Potbelly cookie or a free regular fountain drink with an entrée purchase through Sunday, May 12.
Verizon also offers discounts on its wireless plans for eligible teachers.
Staples is offering teachers 20% off in-store purchases during Teacher Appreciation Week, and giving teachers free supply kits in-store with a valid educator ID.
TGI Fridays is offering teachers a free meal on Tuesday, May 7. Teachers who dine in at participating TGI Fridays restaurants can choose from entrees including ribs, chicken tenders, chicken Caesar salad and cheeseburger with fries.
Stitch Fix is offering teachers a $50 credit during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Insomnia Cookies is offering teachers and school staff a free classic cookie with valid ID through Sunday, May 12.
Aroma Joe's is offering a free 24-ounce drink for teachers with a valid educator ID on Tuesday, May 7.
Michaels offers teachers a 15% discount year-round when enrolled in its Michaels Rewards program.
Zaxby's is offering teachers a free Boneless Wings Meal with a purchase of one on Tuesday, May 7, at participating locations.
Blue Apron offers teachers a 40% discount on the first four weeks of meals.
Headspace offers free access to its mental health app for K-12 teachers and supporting staff.
Hertz offers discounts of up to 25% off its car rental service for teachers.
Multiple clothing retailers offer teachers discounts year-round, including LOFT, J.Crew and Madewell, which each offer a 15% discount.
Reebok offers a 50% discount for teachers with a valid educator ID.
Whataburger is offering teachers a free breakfast entrée through Friday, May 10, 2024.
Sonic is offering a variety of deals -- including a buy one entrée, get one free option -- through Monday, May 20 for teachers enrolled in its Sonic Teachers’ Circle rewards program.
Click HERE to shop deals for teachers from brands including Apple, Saatva, ThirdLove and more.