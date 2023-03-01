It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Mia Brookes making history at the Snowboarding Freestyle World Championships!

The 16-year-old freestyle snowboarder became the youngest ever snowboarding world champion in Bakuriani on Monday.

Alexis Boichard/agence Zoom via Getty Images Mia Brookes (GRB) wins the gold medal during the FIS Snowboard World Championships Men's and Women's Slopestyle, Feb. 27, 2023, in Bakuriani, Georgia.

But that's not all. In order to clinch the gold medal spot, Brookes, who is British, delivered a history-making second run and executed the first-ever cab 1440 double grab -- four full frontside rotations while grabbing the board -- completed in a women's snowboarding competition.

Watch @Mia_brookes write history today in Bakuriani, stomping this simply mindblowing second run, - including the first ever competition 1440 by a women on her way to gold medal - and becoming the youngest World Champion in history of snowboarding in the process…🇬🇧🙌🥇 pic.twitter.com/L2sEDcOjKm — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) February 27, 2023

"I'm just really, really happy -- like, I've never been so happy in my life. I feel like I'm going to cry!" Brookes said after completing the highly difficult slopestyle trick. "I actually can't believe [I did the cab 1440]. When I did it, I wasn't sure I'd managed it, but I thought about it and was like … yep, I've done a 14!"

Brookes earned a winning score of 91.38 on her final run, beating New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who won the gold medal in women's slopestyle and the silver in big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Brookes, who was too young to compete in Beijing, has only participated in three World Cup events prior to winning this year's world championships.

GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples praised the young boarder's immense talent.