"My Husband," written by 29-year-old debut novelist Maud Ventura, head of the podcast division at one of France's major radio stations, and translated from the French by Emma Ramadan, looks at marriage in a new way. Set in a Parisian suburb, "My Husband" introduces us to a stunning, chic, 40-year-old woman whose entire life revolves around her husband, with whom she's madly in love. She hides her work computer -- she's a translator for a publishing house and a teacher -- so she can greet her husband while posing alluringly reading "The Lover." She beats herself up for not buying the perfect flowers. She does everything she can to make her husband's life and home as perfect as a 1950's American sitcom, including mothering her two children. But, could her beloved husband be cheating on her? Told over the course of one week, we watch as she over analyzes every single thing her husband does and convinces herself -- and, perhaps us -- that she will be wronged.