JJ Franks, a seventh grader from North Dakota, made a layup, aced a free throw and nailed a three-pointer before stunning the crowd with a successful half-court shot to win a $10,000 grand prize.

The gym erupted when the 13-year-old made the final basket during halftime at his school's varsity home game, sending thrilled spectators rushing to the court to congratulate him.

JJ, who also plays 7th and 8th grade basketball for Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, described the experience as "overwhelming" and said he didn't expect to win.

According to the school's website, all fans attending home basketball games can enter the "$10,000 Gatorade Halftime Shootout," but only one ticket will be drawn to shoot for the $10,000 cash prize, the website said.

The person selected would have to successfully make a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot within 25 seconds to win the cash, the school said.

JJ's mother, Marie Franks, said the event ran through January without a winner. But that changed when he took to the court last week.

JJ told "Good Morning America" that he "definitely was really surprised" when he saw his half-court shot go in.

"I definitely knew God helped a lot with that shot," he said.

JJ's mother said she was running errands for a Lego robotics meet that he was going to attend when he entered his name for the shootout.

When she came into the gym after the shootout, she said her son came right to her.

"He was all teary eyed and just … overwhelmed with what he had just witnessed and what he had just done," she said.

Marie Franks said her son received treatment last year for dislocating shoulders. Before he was cleared to play basketball this season, she said he went to physical therapy three times a week for several months.

"And then this happens," Marie Franks told GMA about his win. "I was so very happy for him."

Marveling at his score from half-court, she said "I honestly thought that that shot was a gift from God."

Earlier that day, students attended the funeral for a beloved teacher, and it had been a really difficult week, Marie Franks recalled.

"It was a nice shot for JJ," she said, "but it was such a huge gift to the spirit of all of our Bishop Ryan family."

When asked about what he is going to do with the $10,000, JJ said: "college."