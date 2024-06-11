An 89-year-old crossing guard recently bid farewell to her career after serving for 47 years at an elementary school in Abington, Pennsylvania.
For nearly half a century, Dorothy "Miss Dottie" Kalkbrenner worked at Highland Elementary School, where she was honored for her service during her final week as a guard, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI-TV.
The school's staff and students hosted a retirement party for Miss Dottie, during which she received a Certificate of Commendation from Abington Township and handmade thank you cards from the students.
"I just appreciate it so much that Highland School did this [for] me," she told WPVI-TV of the event. "It was just overwhelming … it's such a full auditorium with all the kids. It was amazing."
Reflecting on her career, Miss Dottie said she enjoyed her job and is going to miss it after her retirement, especially seeing "all the kids" each day.
"It's important to keep the children safe so they can get across the street and not be on their own," she said. "It kind of makes you almost cry, because you know you won't get to see them again."
Miss Dottie, who is currently a resident in senior living housing, said she is looking forward to getting involved in her community next.
"It's time for me to retire and take part in where I live," she said.