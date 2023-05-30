"Because I paid for it myself, it can be expensive but because I knew I wanted to take a solo bachelorette party, I saved for it months in advance and that allowed me to do exactly what I wanted when I wanted it," Dang-Puspos said. "If this is something that you want to do, I would not only plan ahead and find a resort that is exactly what you want -- because there's different resources for different things depending on what you need -- but also start saving early for it so you're not stressed about money while you're taking your solo trip and you can just enjoy it."