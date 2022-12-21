For the second year in a row, a 12-year-old Boy Scout has turned into secret Santa, buying Christmas presents for over a hundred children in foster care and shelters who might not otherwise get to enjoy the holiday season.

Jonathan Werner said he was inspired to carry out his philanthropy project after hearing about his father's own childhood experience in foster care.

"Based upon stories that I have from him, it didn't really sound like they had much of a Christmas," he told "Good Morning America."

"I was in foster care from the time that I was five to [when] I got adopted at about 12, so like seven years of my childhood and I don't remember my Christmases ever really being very special until after I was adopted," Jonathan's dad, Steven Kolk, told "GMA." "So having him do a project like this and knowing that where I was those years, I could have had somebody like [Jonathan], it would have been really special."

This year, 138 children across four Minnesota counties – Kanabec, Isanti, Pine and Chisago counties – as well as some children in part of Anoka County will receive basic necessities and personal care items some requested and gift cards and toys Jonathan selected for them. He chose the items on multiple shopping trips based on lists that local social workers he partnered with would share with him to help guide the process.

Courtesy of Serena Kolk For the second year in a row, Jonathan Werner bought Christmas presents for children in foster care and shelters in multiple Minnesota counties.

"For example, if the kid had asked for a Lego set of some sort, we would go off of age and gender and then we would buy a Lego set for them and based upon other interests, we would also try to find a Lego set that also intertwines with those interests as well," Jonathan said.

Courtesy of Serena Kolk Jonathan made multiple hourlong shopping trips to purchase the Christmas gifts this year.

The seventh-grader said he bought about 600 presents overall, totaling approximately $11,300.

Courtesy of Serena Kolk According to Jonathan, he bought about 600 gifts this year that totaled about $11,300.

To fund the gifts, he sold popcorn to local community members and this year, he made more than he was expecting.

But throughout the journey, Jonathan said he's simply happy to give back.

"I've definitely learned a lot throughout this. I've learned money management. I've learned other things of that nature as well. It also makes me really happy to know that kids that wouldn't really get a Christmas are getting a Christmas because of my project," Jonathan said.

Courtesy of Serena Kolk Jonathan has been a Boy Scout for the last seven years. He says his favorite part about being a scout is getting the opportunity to make friends along the scouting journey.

His parents say they couldn't be more impressed.

"I'm proud of what he chose to do and the number of people that he can reach with this project," Steven Kolk told "GMA."

Courtesy of Serena Kolk Jonathan with his family, including mom Serena and dad Steven Kolk. Jonathan he was inspired in part to buy Christmas gifts for kids in foster care after hearing about his dad's past experience in foster care.