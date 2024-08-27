A summer camp-themed wedding, where friends dressed up as camp counselors, played capture the flag and had a s'mores buffet, has reimagined destination weddings.
Charlotte Massey said her and her husband, Tom Shellum's, goal for their wedding was to create an environment that brought their families together.
"Many of our friends and family were traveling from different far away places and hadn't met each other yet, and we really wanted them to meet each other and make new friendships. Weddings can go by really quickly, so we wanted to maximize the time that everyone got to spend with each other, and the easiest way to do that was to have everyone stay on site," Massey told "Good Morning America."
The wedding took place from June 28 to June 30 in Leavenworth, Washington, where Massey grew up and it offered an array of activities for guests such as yoga, trail running, crafts, sports, and nature walks.
Massey said that summer camp was a big part of both her and her husband's childhood so they wanted to recreate that nostalgic joyful feeling at their wedding.
"We greeted everyone with ice pops and a name tag lanyard craft project, and that set the tone for a casual and fun weekend," Massey said.
Massey shared a video of her wedding on Instagram where it has 4.5 million views and thousands of comments from people commenting on how much they love the idea of a camp-themed wedding.
"I'm devastated that I wasn't invited to this flawlessly executed event," wrote one commenter.
"I want to get married again just so I can do this," wrote another commenter.
Massey and Shellum still had a formal ceremony and reception at their wedding, but she said they really wanted to focus on celebrating their special day.
"We wanted our wedding to be a fun and joyful time, and we absolutely accomplished that! The weekend had something for everyone, and we hope more people will get creative and plan weddings that fully represent their personalities," Massey said.